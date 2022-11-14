Short Interest in The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF) Expands By 17.4%

The Sage Group plc (OTCMKTS:SGGEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,467,700 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the October 15th total of 1,250,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 349.5 days.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $8.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,923. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $8.14. The Sage Group has a 1-year low of $6.90 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software products and financial management solutions; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a cloud-based payroll solution; and Sage HR, a HR management solution.

