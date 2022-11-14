Short Interest in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Declines By 21.5%

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,610,000 shares, a drop of 21.5% from the October 15th total of 18,620,000 shares. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,670,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.49, for a total value of $10,731,150.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 69,184,882 shares in the company, valued at $5,499,506,270.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.08, for a total value of $317,822.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 337,193 shares of company stock worth $26,802,462 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCHW. Mount Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 19.6% in the third quarter. Mount Capital Ltd now owns 327,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,700 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $87,039,000. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 12.3% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 25,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $222,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 687,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SCHW traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $75.97. 173,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,247,916. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.22.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Charles Schwab will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

