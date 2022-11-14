Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Expands By 16.5%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Price Performance
OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $343.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.35. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $270.27 and a 12-month high of $645.00.
About Tecan Group
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tecan Group (TCHBF)
- Is It Time To Take A Ride With Joby Aviation’s EV Innovations?
- After a $100 Haircut, is Catalent an Oversold Pharma Play?
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.