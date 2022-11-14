Short Interest in Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Expands By 16.5%

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the October 15th total of 54,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TCHBF remained flat at $343.80 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.35. Tecan Group has a 12-month low of $270.27 and a 12-month high of $645.00.

About Tecan Group

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and microbodies, and software; Tecan Laberwax, an automation solution; Resolvex, a smart sample preparation solution for use in genomics, synthetic biology, drug discovery, analytical chemistry, cell biology, protein science, applied markets, and ELISA solutions.

