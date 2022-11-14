Short Interest in Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD) Grows By 38.5%

Taylor Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a growth of 38.5% from the October 15th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Robert Michael Carey bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.70 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAYD. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in Taylor Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 6.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Close LLC increased its stake in Taylor Devices by 1.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Close LLC now owns 101,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. 18.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Taylor Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Shares of TAYD traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.55. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,061. The company has a market cap of $43.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 0.73. Taylor Devices has a fifty-two week low of $8.13 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.66 million for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 7.16%.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices for use in machinery, equipment, and structures in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its products include seismic dampers that are designed to mitigate the effects of earthquakes on structures; Fluidicshoks, which are compact shock absorbers primarily used in defense, aerospace, and commercial industries; and crane and industrial buffers, which are larger versions of the Fluidicshoks for industrial application on cranes and crane trolleys, truck docks, ladle and ingot cars, ore trolleys, and car stops.

