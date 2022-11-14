Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Rises By 37.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Taisei Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCF remained flat at $30.17 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. Taisei has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.
Taisei Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Taisei (TISCF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.