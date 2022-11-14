Short Interest in Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Rises By 37.3%

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,900 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the October 15th total of 135,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Taisei Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISCF remained flat at $30.17 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 4 shares, compared to its average volume of 576. Taisei has a 52-week low of $27.16 and a 52-week high of $32.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.89.

Get Taisei alerts:

Taisei Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Taisei Corporation engages in the civil engineering, construction contracts, and real estate development businesses in Japan and internationally. The company constructs offices, commercial facilities, factories, schools, hospitals, tunnels, bridges, dams, railways, expressways, etc.; and engineers production facilities and warehouses in the fields of pharmaceuticals, food products, and logistics.

Receive News & Ratings for Taisei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taisei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.