Short Interest in Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Expands By 26.8%

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the October 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 83 to CHF 79 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DZ Bank raised Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 91 to CHF 87 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 78 to CHF 71 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price target on Swiss Re from CHF 98 to CHF 87 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.86.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re Trading Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS SSREY traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 25,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,336. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.28 and its 200 day moving average is $19.45. Swiss Re has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $27.75.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.