Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Rises By 26.3%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.
Sintx Technologies Stock Performance
Sintx Technologies Company Profile
Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sintx Technologies (SINT)
- Is Tyson Foods Too Cheap To Ignore?
- Alphabet Stock Offers a Rare Buying Opportunity
- Solar Battery Maker Enphase Clears Buy Point: Can Rally Hold?
- Walt Disney Stock is Set to Reset Expectations
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Sintx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sintx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.