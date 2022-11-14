Short Interest in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT) Rises By 26.3%

Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,590,000 shares, a growth of 26.3% from the October 15th total of 2,050,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sintx Technologies to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sintx Technologies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Sintx Technologies stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Sintx Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SINT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Sintx Technologies worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.77% of the company’s stock.

Sintx Technologies Stock Performance

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

Shares of Sintx Technologies stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.09. 44,239 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.39. Sintx Technologies has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.10.

(Get Rating)

Sintx Technologies, Inc, an advanced materials company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices manufactured with silicon nitride for biomedical, industrial, and antipathogenic applications primarily in the United States. The company provides solid and porous silicon nitride; silicon nitrite powder; and silicon nitride coating products, as well as silicon nitride composite materials and polyetherketoneketone.

Featured Stories

