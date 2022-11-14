Short Interest in SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR) Decreases By 30.8%

SILVERspac Inc. (NASDAQ:SLVR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SILVERspac

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLVR. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the 1st quarter valued at about $169,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SILVERspac by 55,401.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 111,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 110,803 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SILVERspac during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,209,000.

SILVERspac Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SLVR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.88. 7,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,549. SILVERspac has a 52-week low of $8.71 and a 52-week high of $9.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.73.

SILVERspac Company Profile

SILVERspac Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to concentrate on identifying businesses that provide technology and innovation solutions to the real estate and financial services industries, as well as concentrate on identifying enterprise technology companies that sell into the real estate and financial services sectors.

