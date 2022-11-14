Short Interest in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Increases By 79.9%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the October 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE SHPW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 216,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,562. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.

Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 26.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shapeways will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,697,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 1,330,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shapeways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shapeways by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 41,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.29% of the company’s stock.

Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.

