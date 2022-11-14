Short Interest in Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW) Increases By 79.9%

Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200,200 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the October 15th total of 111,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 193,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shapeways Price Performance
NYSE SHPW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. 216,251 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 128,562. Shapeways has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $6.89. The company has a market capitalization of $29.17 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.
Shapeways (NYSE:SHPW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Shapeways had a negative net margin of 26.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $8.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Shapeways will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Shapeways Company Profile
Shapeways Holdings, Inc facilitates the design, manufacture, and sale of 3D printed products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers an end-to-end digital manufacturing platform on which the users can transform digital designs into physical products under the Otto brand.
