Short Interest in SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL) Drops By 31.8%

SeqLL Inc. (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the October 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

SeqLL Stock Performance

SQL traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.47. The stock had a trading volume of 95 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,715. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81. SeqLL has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 9.58 and a current ratio of 9.88.

SeqLL (NASDAQ:SQL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SeqLL had a negative return on equity of 58.42% and a negative net margin of 2,406.90%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter.

About SeqLL

SeqLL Inc operates as a life sciences instrumentation and research services company worldwide. The company designs, develops, and manufactures genetic analysis technologies. It offers true single molecule sequencing (tSMS) platform, which offers a single molecule solution for DNA and RNA sequencing. The company has a collaboration agreement with Bernstein Laboratory, Ting Laboratory, The Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine, Weizmann Institute of Science, True Bearing Diagnostics, Inc, and Tetracore, Inc It serves academic and government institutions, hospitals and medical centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and non-profit research organizations.

