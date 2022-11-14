Short Interest in SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF) Grows By 19.5%

SanBio Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,900 shares, a growth of 19.5% from the October 15th total of 954,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
SanBio Stock Performance
Shares of SNBIF remained flat at 5.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is 9.02 and its 200-day moving average price is 9.26. SanBio has a one year low of 5.56 and a one year high of 5.75.
About SanBio
