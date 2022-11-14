Short Interest in Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF) Decreases By 20.6%

Royal Unibrew A/S (OTCMKTS:ROYUF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the October 15th total of 53,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 425.0 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ROYUF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Royal Unibrew A/S from 665.00 to 445.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Nordea Equity Research lowered Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Royal Unibrew A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Shares of ROYUF stock remained flat at $66.60 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43. Royal Unibrew A/S has a 12 month low of $66.60 and a 12 month high of $66.60.

Royal Unibrew A/S produces, markets, sells, and distributes beer, malt beverages, soft drinks, ciders, and ready-to-drink products. The company also provides spring water, natural mineral water, energy drinks, fruit juices, nectar drinks, long drinks, and cocktail products. It offers its products under the Faxe Kondi, Original Long drink, LemonSoda, Novelle, Faxe, Lorina, Vitamalt, Kalnapilis, and other brands.

