Short Interest in Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF) Rises By 25.1%

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RLFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the October 15th total of 293,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Relief Therapeutics Stock Performance

RLFTF stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. 603,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,891,196. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.04. Relief Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.14.

About Relief Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics Holding AG, a biopharmaceutical company, provides patients with therapeutic relief from serious diseases with high unmet medical need in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company focuses on clinical-stage programs based on molecules with a history of clinical use and either initial human activity or efficacy data or a strong scientific rationale.

