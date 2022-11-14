Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Grows By 28.5%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 105,100 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 81,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the first quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 535.1% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank purchased a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the third quarter valued at $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 52.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 15.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 12,950 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RCRT traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Recruiter.com Group has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $4.83.

Recruiter.com Group ( NASDAQ:RCRT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 million. Recruiter.com Group had a negative net margin of 66.22% and a negative return on equity of 123.06%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Recruiter.com Group will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It offers consulting and staffing services for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers. The company also provides referrals of qualified candidates to employers; and subscription to its web-based platforms that help employers recruit talent.

