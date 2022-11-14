Short Interest in Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE) Expands By 16.7%

Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the October 15th total of 27,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 116,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Profire Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Profire Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Profire Energy by 84.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 69,884 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the last quarter. 44.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Profire Energy Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFIE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.06. 1,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,244. Profire Energy has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.86 million, a PE ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 0.92.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Profire Energy

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Profire Energy in a research note on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Rating)

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

Featured Stories

