Short Interest in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Drops By 24.8%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 112,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.
Ponce Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %
PDLB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 65,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ponce Financial Group has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a P/E ratio of -325.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.
Ponce Financial Group Company Profile
Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.
