Short Interest in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Drops By 24.8%

Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the October 15th total of 112,300 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Separately, Compass Point decreased their price target on Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

PDLB traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.77. 65,912 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.41. Ponce Financial Group has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.61 million, a P/E ratio of -325.56 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDLB. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 770.5% during the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 115,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 102,487 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 88,172.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ponce Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $296,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Ponce Financial Group by 7,117.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Ponce Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Institutional investors own 51.13% of the company’s stock.

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

