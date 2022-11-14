Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Expands By 80.0%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance

NYSE JRI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 60,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,453. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.

Get Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund alerts:

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 17.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 408,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,556,000 after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 28.9% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 113,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 25,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund by 12.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28,198 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.