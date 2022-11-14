Short Interest in Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI) Expands By 80.0%

Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund (NYSE:JRI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the October 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Stock Performance
NYSE JRI traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 60,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,453. Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund has a 1-year low of $10.61 and a 1-year high of $16.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day moving average of $12.98.
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Real Asset Income and Growth Fund is an closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund also makes its investments in depository receipts.
