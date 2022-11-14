Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Increases By 95.1%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Neometals Price Performance
Shares of RRSSF stock remained flat at 0.69 on Friday. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.57 and a fifty-two week high of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.82.
Neometals Company Profile
