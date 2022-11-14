Short Interest in Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Increases By 95.1%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,000 shares, a growth of 95.1% from the October 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of RRSSF stock remained flat at 0.69 on Friday. Neometals has a fifty-two week low of 0.57 and a fifty-two week high of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is 0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is 0.82.

Neometals Ltd explores for mineral projects in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Other. Its projects include the Lithium-ion Battery Recycling project, which recovers cobalt and other materials from spent and scrap lithium batteries; Vanadium Recovery project, which recovers vanadium pentoxide through processing of steelmaking by-products; Lithium Refinery project; and Barrambie Titanium and Vanadium project located in Western Australia.

