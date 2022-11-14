Short Interest in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Drops By 20.2%

NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,830,000 shares, a decrease of 20.2% from the October 15th total of 11,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Insider Transactions at NCR

In other news, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at $906,217.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NCR news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.82 per share, with a total value of $104,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,234.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $264,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,217.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NCR

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of NCR by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 312,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in NCR by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 22,865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in NCR by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 168,669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP raised its position in NCR by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC raised its position in NCR by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 206,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,418,000 after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NCR Stock Up 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NCR shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NCR from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of NCR from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens decreased their price objective on NCR from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NCR in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NCR opened at $23.07 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.85. NCR has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $45.92. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52 and a beta of 1.67.

NCR (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. NCR had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NCR

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

