Short Interest in MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY) Increases By 55.6%

MGM China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:MCHVY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.
MGM China Stock Performance
Shares of MCHVY remained flat at $6.86 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 35 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,834. MGM China has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.14 and a 200 day moving average of $6.26.
MGM China Company Profile
