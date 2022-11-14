Short Interest in Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF) Rises By 97.5%

Meridian Mining UK Societas (OTCMKTS:MRRDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 97.5% from the October 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Trading Up 8.3 %

Meridian Mining UK Societas stock traded up 0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching 0.27. 10,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,770. Meridian Mining UK Societas has a twelve month low of 0.25 and a twelve month high of 1.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Meridian Mining UK Societas to C$1.60 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Meridian Mining UK Societas Company Profile

Meridian Mining UK Societas, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Brazil. The company explores for manganese, gold, copper, and tin deposits. It holds interest in the Espigão polymetallic project and the Ariquemes tin project located in Rondônia.

