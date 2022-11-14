Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA) Decreases By 48.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF (NASDAQ:EEMA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,400 shares, a decline of 48.7% from the October 15th total of 90,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $487,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 22,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $374,000. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 439,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF by 260.3% in the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:EEMA traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.28. 34,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,023. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.58. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.34 and a fifty-two week high of $87.92.

