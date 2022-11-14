Short Interest in Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV) Increases By 81.1%

Integrated Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INTV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,300 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the October 15th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,088,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Integrated Ventures stock remained flat at $0.03 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 269,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,655. Integrated Ventures has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05.

Integrated Ventures, Inc engages in the digital currency mining operations. The company manufactures equipment; and sells mining rigs, as well as develops blockchain software. It also provides transaction verification services for digital currency networks of cryptocurrencies, such as bitcoin, litecoin, Zcash, and ethereum.

