Short Interest in Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR) Declines By 25.6%

Independence Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ACQR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a drop of 25.6% from the October 15th total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACQR. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Independence during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Independence by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 688,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after buying an additional 288,888 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Independence during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence by 704.9% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 57,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 50,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACQR remained flat at $10.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,404. Independence has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.86.

Independence Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

