Short Interest in Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF) Declines By 64.5%

Icade SA (OTCMKTS:CDMGF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 64.5% from the October 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 33.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CDMGF shares. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Icade from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €41.00 ($41.00) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup cut shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Icade from €70.00 ($70.00) to €55.00 ($55.00) in a report on Monday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Icade from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Icade from €75.00 ($75.00) to €60.00 ($60.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.96.

Shares of OTCMKTS CDMGF traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.42. The stock had a trading volume of 771 shares, compared to its average volume of 580. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average is $48.10. Icade has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $76.00.

As an investor and a developer, Icade is an integrated real estate player that designs innovative real estate products and services adapted to new urban lifestyles and habits. By placing corporate social responsibility and innovation at the core of its strategy, Icade is closely involved with stakeholders and users in the citieslocal authorities and communities, companies and employees, institutions and associations.

