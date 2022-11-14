Short Interest in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Drops By 18.4%

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,890,000 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the October 15th total of 4,770,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 797,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.9 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 102.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 289.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Hyatt Hotels by 59.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Up 2.1 %

Analyst Ratings Changes

H stock opened at $96.11 on Monday. Hyatt Hotels has a 1-year low of $70.12 and a 1-year high of $108.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.15 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

