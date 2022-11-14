Short Interest in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL) Expands By 58.5%

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,800 shares, a growth of 58.5% from the October 15th total of 197,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 131,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 578.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 26,865 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores stock remained flat at $2.32 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a 52-week low of $1.96 and a 52-week high of $5.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.30.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 16.58%. The firm had revenue of $739.12 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

