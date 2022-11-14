Short Interest in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI) Increases By 57.1%

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 57.1% from the October 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GVCI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 100,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,615. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $10.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GVCI. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $559,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $6,052,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I by 48.2% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 929,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 302,132 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $1,999,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $750,000. 64.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

