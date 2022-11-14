Short Interest in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Expands By 28.5%

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the October 15th total of 201,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,521,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTSM. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 174,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after purchasing an additional 28,647 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 4.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,170,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,749,000 after acquiring an additional 352,453 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ FTSM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $59.41. 1,507,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,230. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.43. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $59.26 and a twelve month high of $59.89.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

