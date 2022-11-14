Short Interest in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Drops By 29.0%

Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, a decline of 29.0% from the October 15th total of 4,580,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 709,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

In other news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 258,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,948.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 18,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $345,900.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,226.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 258,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,948.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,026 shares of company stock valued at $1,439,097 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPRO. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Expro Group by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 33,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 11,610 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Expro Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expro Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 576,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in Expro Group by 66.7% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expro Group from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. Expro Group has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -16.62 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.44.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Expro Group had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 10.15%. The firm had revenue of $334.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.00 million. Analysts expect that Expro Group will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Expro Group Holdings N.V. engages in the provision of energy services in North and Latin America, Europe and Sub-Saharan Africa, the Middle East and North Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides well construction services, such as technology solutions in drilling, tubular running services, and cementing and tubulars; and well management services, including well flow management, subsea well access, and well intervention and integrity services.

