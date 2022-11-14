Short Interest in Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Drops By 27.0%

Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,875,200 shares, a decline of 27.0% from the October 15th total of 10,782,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,575.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

THQQF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) from €77.00 ($77.00) to €72.00 ($72.00) in a research report on Friday, September 16th.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THQQF remained flat at $4.95 during midday trading on Friday. Embracer Group AB has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.87.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC, console, mobile, VR, and board games for the games market worldwide. The company has a catalogue of approximately 850 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and Borderlands, and others.

