Short Interest in East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW) Rises By 73.5%

East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, an increase of 73.5% from the October 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

East Resources Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of ERESW remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. East Resources Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On East Resources Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in East Resources Acquisition stock. Ramius Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of East Resources Acquisition (NASDAQ:ERESW – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 281,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

