Short Interest in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA) Decreases By 46.8%

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I (NASDAQ:DISA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decrease of 46.8% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Price Performance

Shares of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I stock remained flat at $9.99 on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,230. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. Disruptive Acquisition Co. I has a twelve month low of $9.67 and a twelve month high of $10.01.

Get Disruptive Acquisition Co. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISA. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,249,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,062,000. RP Investment Advisors LP boosted its stake in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. RP Investment Advisors LP now owns 622,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,689 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Disruptive Acquisition Co. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. 63.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Disruptive Acquisition Co. I

Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Disruptive Acquisition Corporation I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Disruptive Acquisition Co. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.