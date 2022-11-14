Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Decreases By 30.8%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 206,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Coloplast A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Coloplast A/S from 878.00 to 840.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Coloplast A/S from 1,100.00 to 1,045.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coloplast A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $963.75.

Shares of CLPBY traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.46. 119,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,865. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $18.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.40.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

