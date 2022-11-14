Short Interest in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Declines By 18.0%

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 29,600 shares, a decrease of 18.0% from the October 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 35,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Civeo Trading Up 2.9 %
NYSE CVEO traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $30.73. The stock had a trading volume of 43,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Civeo has a 12-month low of $17.69 and a 12-month high of $32.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.61.
In other news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.30, for a total value of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,156.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin Lambert sold 10,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $335,627.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,160.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 19,665 shares of company stock worth $610,128. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Civeo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.
