Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Decreases By 46.7%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 1,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.

Get Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group alerts:

About Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and sells jewelry products. The company offers gem-set, platinum and k-gold jewelry, and k-gold jewelry and products under the CHOW TAI FOOK, HEARTS ON FIRE, T MARK, ENZO, MONOLOGUE, and SOINLOVE brands. It also distributes watches of various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.