Short Interest in Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY) Decreases By 46.7%

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CJEWY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 46.7% from the October 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Trading Up 5.3 %
Shares of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.93. 1,476 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.47. Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71.
