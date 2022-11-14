Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Rises By 27.2%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,041,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 69,979,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,616.6 days.
China Tower Stock Down 10.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,905. China Tower has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.
China Tower Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Tower (CHWRF)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for China Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.