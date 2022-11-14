Short Interest in China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF) Rises By 27.2%

China Tower Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:CHWRF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 89,041,400 shares, a growth of 27.2% from the October 15th total of 69,979,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 35,616.6 days.

China Tower Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CHWRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,905. China Tower has a 12 month low of $0.08 and a 12 month high of $0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.12.

China Tower Company Profile

China Tower Corporation Limited provides telecommunication tower infrastructure services in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the construction, maintenance, and operation of base station ancillary facilities, such as telecommunications towers and public network coverage in high-speed railways and subways, and large-scale indoor distributed antenna systems.

