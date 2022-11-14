Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Declines By 50.0%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 5,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190. CGE Energy has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.

CGE Energy Company Profile

CGE Energy Inc develops and operates long-term energy projects for commercial, municipal, nonprofit, and international customers. The company installs LED lighting products and solar PVs; develops, designs, and constructs solar PV projects; and designs WINDe20 vertical-axis wind turbines. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Brighton, Michigan.

