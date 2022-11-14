Short Interest in CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI) Declines By 50.0%

CGE Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
CGE Energy Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CGEI traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.42. 5,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,190. CGE Energy has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.62.
CGE Energy Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CGE Energy (CGEI)
- S&P 500 Component DexCom Set For Further Price, Earnings Growth
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
Receive News & Ratings for CGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.