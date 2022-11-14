Short Interest in Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Expands By 19.2%

Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 457,200 shares, a growth of 19.2% from the October 15th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 23.7 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on CFPZF. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. CIBC cut shares of Canfor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Canfor from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Canfor alerts:

Canfor Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of CFPZF traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,133. Canfor has a 12-month low of $13.42 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200 day moving average is $18.20.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Lumber, and Pulp and Paper. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips and pellets, and logs, as well as custom specialty products, including strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber; and generates green energy.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.