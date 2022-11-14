Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 55.6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Bonterra Resources Price Performance
Bonterra Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.16.
About Bonterra Resources
