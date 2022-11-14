Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Declines By 55.6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 55.6% from the October 15th total of 58,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Bonterra Resources Price Performance

Bonterra Resources stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,764. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $1.16.

About Bonterra Resources

Bonterra Resources Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill.

