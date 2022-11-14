Short Interest in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Declines By 23.7%

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a decrease of 23.7% from the October 15th total of 50,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 190,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the third quarter worth $66,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Down 0.6 %

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.30. 32,224 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 187,314. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.35.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

