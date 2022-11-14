Short Interest in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Expands By 16.4%

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the October 15th total of 1,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 434,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
Shares of AXON stock traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $180.89. The stock had a trading volume of 648,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,602. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $209.00. The company has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.17 and a beta of 0.70.
In other news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Luke Larson sold 7,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $946,154.79. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 281,883 shares in the company, valued at $33,918,981.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 1,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.42, for a total value of $142,885.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 201,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,651,505.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AXON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.11.
Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, TASER, and Software and Sensors. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.
