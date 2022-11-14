Short Interest in ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Drops By 20.4%

ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,640,000 shares, a decline of 20.4% from the October 15th total of 5,830,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,910,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €37.00 ($37.00) to €33.00 ($33.00) in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group cut shares of ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.70 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from €31.00 ($31.00) to €23.50 ($23.50) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Shares of MT opened at $27.40 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $37.87. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.61.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MT. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 6,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 4,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 6.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in ArcelorMittal by 5.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

