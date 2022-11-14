Short Interest in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Declines By 14.9%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 205,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

ArcBest Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ArcBest stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.52. 203,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,057. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.53. ArcBest has a fifty-two week low of $65.15 and a fifty-two week high of $125.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.56.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.08. ArcBest had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 35.11%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is 3.79%.

In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $2,219,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,887,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 374 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 3,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCB shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of ArcBest to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ArcBest from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ArcBest from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.67.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

