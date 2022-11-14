Short Interest in Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Increases By 19.6%

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 103,900 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the October 15th total of 86,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amryt Pharma

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,991 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,562,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,922,000 after purchasing an additional 490,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 70.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amryt Pharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMYT traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 40,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,299. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Amryt Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Amryt Pharma

Several analysts have weighed in on AMYT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

