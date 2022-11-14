Short Interest in AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW) Decreases By 38.4%

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:AMCIW – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the October 15th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Trading Up 8.4 %

AMCIW stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.24. 3,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,200. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.27. AMCI Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $1.02.

Get AMCI Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMCI Acquisition Corp. II by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 111,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 36,440 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCI Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.