Short Interest in AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI) Declines By 32.6%

AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the October 15th total of 110,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

AIkido Pharma Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AIKI traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.38. The company had a trading volume of 15,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,502. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.95. AIkido Pharma has a one year low of $4.14 and a one year high of $13.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.06.

AIkido Pharma (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The business services provider reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.50). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AIkido Pharma will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Soo Yu purchased 44,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, with a total value of $284,185.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 52,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,825.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Anthony Hayes acquired 38,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $241,856.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,677.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Soo Yu acquired 44,895 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.33 per share, for a total transaction of $284,185.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,825.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 88,139 shares of company stock valued at $558,357. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AIkido Pharma stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AIkido Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:AIKI – Get Rating) by 247.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 100,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.11% of AIkido Pharma worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on AIkido Pharma from $36.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday.

AIkido Pharma Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing small-molecule anti-cancer therapeutics. The company's pipeline of therapeutics includes therapies for prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), and acute lymphoblastic leukemia. It is developing DHA-dFdC, a pancreatic drug candidate; and KPC34, a small molecule treatment for acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

