Short Interest in abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) Grows By 82.2%

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the October 15th total of 21,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 378,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:AWP traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.29. The stock had a trading volume of 314,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,730. abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77.

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Dividend Announcement

abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Abrdn Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

