Shore Capital Reiterates “Hold” Rating for PZ Cussons (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons (LON:PZC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 260 ($2.99) price objective on shares of PZ Cussons in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

PZ Cussons Stock Performance

LON PZC opened at GBX 204 ($2.35) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £874.60 million and a P/E ratio of 1,700.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 195.71 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 200.27. PZ Cussons has a one year low of GBX 177.80 ($2.05) and a one year high of GBX 216.50 ($2.49).

PZ Cussons Company Profile

PZ Cussons plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells baby, beauty, and hygiene products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers toiletries, pharmaceuticals, electrical goods, fats and spreads, nutritional products, shampoos, body washes, toothpastes, toothbrushes, skin and hair care products, food pouches, cereals, snacks, flavors, and fragrances; beauty soaps, lotions, wipes, creams, shower gels, foam-bursts, bar soaps, deodorants, bath infusions, handwashes, and conditioners; ointments; dishwashing liquids, dishwasher tablets, dishwasher gels, dishwasher capsules, rinse aids, liquid detergents, laundry soaps, and laundry solutions; and cooking and vegetable oils.

