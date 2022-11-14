Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) is Steadview Capital Management LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Steadview Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,084.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,242,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,368 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for approximately 9.7% of Steadview Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Steadview Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Shopify worth $38,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHOP. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 7.5% during the first quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 342 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Shopify by 0.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 478 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP stock traded down $0.54 on Monday, reaching $38.90. 713,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,657,961. The company has a market cap of $49.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $176.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SHOP shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Shopify to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

